Weather Authority: Pleasant Friday leads to rainy weekend

A partly sunny and warm Friday will lead to a wet weekend across Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

Friday morning will be chilly with temperatures sitting in the 40s in most areas. Regions to the north can expect morning temps in the high 30s.

The morning sunrise will begin to push up temperatures across the region. By noontime, thermometers will reach into the 60s under partly sunny skies. Conditions will continue to improve throughout the day and reach a peak temperature of 68 by mid-afternoon.

FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers grades Friday a near-perfect 9 out of 10.

The favorable weather will linger into Saturday morning, but will not last all day. Showers will move into the region by Saturday afternoon and hang around through Sunday. Weekend highs will remain mostly in the mid-to-high 60s, and peak at 70 on Sunday.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 68

Saturday: Morning sun, afternoon rain. High: 65, Low: 51

Sunday: Spotty showers. High: 70, Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 68, Low: 55