Norristown dog rescue’s kennel destroyed by storm, halting emergency animal care

The Brief Powerful winds knocked down a tree, destroying a dog kennel at Philly Bully Team’s Norristown rescue on Monday, March 16. The nonprofit says it cannot take in emergency animal cases until repairs are made. No animals or people were hurt, but the group has started a fundraiser to rebuild.



A local animal rescue is asking for help after a tree crashed through its emergency dog kennel during Monday night’s storms, leaving the future of its mission uncertain.

Storm damage leaves animal rescue without emergency kennel

What we know:

Philly Bully Team, a nonprofit dog rescue in Norristown, lost its emergency kennel when a large tree fell during strong winds, destroying the structure.

Jessica Graaf, founder of the organization, said, "I came to my backyard with my flashlight and I saw my kennel had been completely destroyed and obliterated."

The group currently cares for 80 dogs and typically rescues and re-homes 300 dogs each year, according to Graaf.

The kennel was used for emergency cases, including dogs with contagious illnesses, nursing mothers with puppies, and animals with unknown temperaments.

"This kennel space behind me, we use for emergencies. So if the police call us, and they need us to take a dog...if there’s a dog with a contagious illness… if there’s a nursing mom and puppies… a dog with an unknown temperament…we put them in this safe space," said Graaf.

No people or animals were injured when the tree fell, but the loss of the kennel means the nonprofit cannot take in new emergency cases.

"This is absolutely devastating. It hurts our ability to help the most vulnerable dogs that depend on us and until we can get the kennel fixed, we’ll have to turn away emergency cases," said Graaf.

The kennel’s broken roof and damaged foundation are all that remain after the storm. "Not having this space anymore really hurts," said Graaf.

The nonprofit’s struggle to recover and rebuild

Why you should care:

Philly Bully Team relies on its emergency kennel to help dogs and cats decompress, recover, and prepare for adoption or foster care.

"It really does give dogs and cats the opportunity they need to properly decompress and we can see their true personalities and give them a chance to best selves to move onto an adoptive or a long-term foster home," said Graaf.

The organization has started a GoFundMe to raise money for repairs, since it does not have extra funds for unexpected expenses.

"We’re a non-profit, so we don’t exactly have funds or extra profits for repairs of this size," said Graaf.

Until the kennel is rebuilt, the group will have to turn away animals in urgent need. The rescue is asking for community support to continue its mission.

Philly Bully Team has been operating since 2018 and is dedicated to saving and re-homing dogs in the region.