Abington High School principal returns after investigation into antisemitic social media post

The Brief Dr. Alice Swift has returned as principal of Abington Senior High School after a third-party investigation into allegations of antisemitic social media posts. The district will provide additional programming and training to address community concerns and support healing. Officials acknowledge ongoing questions but say no further personnel details can be shared.



Dr. Alice Swift resumed her role as principal of Abington Senior High School on Wednesday, March 18, following an independent investigation into allegations of inappropriate social media posts, including one with an antisemitic stereotype, according to a statement from the Abington School District.

District reviews and next steps after investigation

What we know:

The district said a third-party investigation reviewed the allegations against Swift and recommended her return to the high school, effective Wednesday, March 18.

Swift had been on administrative leave for several weeks while the investigation took place.

"We thank our Human Resources Department for their attention in responding to the concerns that were raised; we take matters such as these seriously, and our goal is to always prioritize our students’ best interests in our decision-making," said Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey S. Fecher.

The district said it will work with local faith leaders and the Anti-Defamation League to provide additional programming and training for Swift, students, and staff. Swift will also meet with student and community groups in the coming weeks to help restore trust.

District officials said they cannot share more details because the situation involves personnel matters.

School Board President Dr. Melissa Mowry addressed the seriousness of the allegations, saying, "Antisemitic bigotry is never, ever acceptable. While religious, ethnic, and racial bigotry is on the rise everywhere, our American Jewish, friends, neighbors, and students have experienced a nearly 900% surge in antisemitic incidents across the country."

Mowry said, "Bigotry thrives in darkness. Because of this, we cannot expect to heal as a community without honest and open conversation, not about the indisputable fact that the video at issue constituted antisemitism, but about the pain and damage antisemitism causes our friends, neighbors, and students."

Swift addressed the community directly, saying, "I want to be clear that this content does not represent me, my values, or anything I would ever choose to share. I recognize, however, that regardless of how this content came to be shared, it caused real distress for members of our school community, and that distress deserves to be acknowledged. I recognize the impact it has had on our community, and I accept full responsibility for not ensuring appropriate safeguards for my social media account, as the content does not reflect my core values and beliefs. For that impact, I sincerely apologize."

Swift added, "Discrimination, including antisemitism, has no place in our schools and our community. Our community must be one where every scholar, family member, and employee feels respected, valued, and safe."

Swift said she is committed to meeting with students and community members to rebuild trust and ensure a welcoming environment at the school.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what specific additional programming or training will be provided, and the district has not released further details about the investigation or the content of the posts due to personnel privacy rules.