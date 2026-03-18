$5.8M lottery ticket sold at Sunoco in Wynnewood

The Brief A $6 million winning lottery ticket was sold Monday at the Sunoco in Wynnewood. The store clerk says the winning numbers were computer generated. The Sunoco has had two other jackpot winners in the past year.



A Sunoco gas station convenience store in Wynnewood sold a nearly $6 million winning lottery ticket for Monday’s Match 6 drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Sunoco in Wynnewood sells another big winner

What we know:

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the jackpot-winning ticket was worth $5,863,758.

The ticket was sold at the Sunoco on 330 East Lancaster Avenue in Wynnewood, Montgomery County. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were computer generated, according to the store clerk.

The Sunoco has a history of lucky sales, with a more than $95,000 winning ticket sold on Aug. 7 last year and another for $200,000 the next day on Aug. 8.

Customers at Sunoco say the win has created a buzz, with many hoping their luck will change. The store has become a popular spot for lottery players in the area.

What they're saying:

"From here?" said one customer. It’s the big buzz at the Sunoco on 330 East Lancaster Avenue in Wynnewood.

"Oh man. Naw. It was not me. I wish it were," said a customer about someone winning the $6 million Match 6 lottery jackpot.

"Why couldn't that be me," laughed Pat Jordan. She says the store clerk told her the winner is a regular customer who only chooses random play for the numbers. "He never picks his numbers, so what are the odds of that?" she said. Jordan says she is changing her strategy to let the machine pick her numbers.

"I do that when I play the Powerball. I do the computer pick. But I have some numbers that I do play," she said.

"I play Powerball and the Match 6. (Have you ever won?) No. Maybe next time," said a woman.

The Sunoco’s streak of big wins has customers feeling optimistic about their chances.

Many say they plan to keep playing, hoping the store’s luck will continue.

What we don't know:

The identity of the winner has not been released. It is also unclear if the winner has come forward to claim the prize.