Weather Authority: Pleasant, mild Tuesday ahead

A mild and pleasant Tuesday is ahead for the Philadelphia area.

The forecast is marked by dry conditions with temperatures ranging between 65 and 70. The pattern of a mixture of sunshine and clouds will inger throughout the week.

Showers from the Tropical Storm Arthur could impact the region on Thursday and Friday.

TUESDAY: Cool, gusty. High 67, Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 63, Low: 49

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 71, Low: 45

