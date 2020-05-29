Weather Authority: Pleasant Saturday with warm temps ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny and warm weekend.

This weekend will start off the way Friday is expected to end as showers are expected Saturday morning. Once the clouds clear, expect plenty of afternoon sun and a high of 84 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and cooler with a high of 72 degrees.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP