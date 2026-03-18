Mother arrested for dragging, dropping crying child at Walmart in Bucks County: police

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The Brief A woman is accused of dragging her child, then dropping him into a shopping cart at Walmart last week. Police found the mother with her unconscious child in her arms. She was arrested and charged with assault and child endangerment offenses.



A child was rushed to the hospital after police say his own mother assaulted him while inside a Walmart in Bucks County last week.

What we know:

Police responded to Walmart on Levittown Parkway in Tullytown for a wellness check on two small children and their mother, who reportedly appeared to be under the influence.

A witness told police that the woman was yelling profanities at her children and dragging one child around by a backpack leash while he was crying hysterically. The woman then allegedly dropped him into the cart, causing him to hit his head.

Police found the woman holding the unconscious child. Emergency crews determined that he needed immediate medical attention.

What we don't know:

The age and condition of the injured child have yet to be released.

Dig deeper:

An investigation found that the mother, identified as 28-year-old Samantha Fletcher, was responsible for the child's injuries.

She is charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangering Welfare of Children, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Simple Assault and has been remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.