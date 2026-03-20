Evesham Township police encounter leaves one person dead, officer injured

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The Brief One person died after a police encounter early Friday in Evesham Township. A police officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the scene is secure. The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General is investigating and will provide updates.



A police encounter in Evesham Township early Friday left one person dead and sent an officer to the hospital, according police.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public, but drivers should avoid the area due to road closures.

What we know:

The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. near Route 73 and Greentree Road, resulting in one fatality and a police officer needing medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been secured, and law enforcement is asking residents to avoid Route 73 between Greentree Road and Lincoln Drive due to ongoing road closures.

Officials emphasized that community safety remains a top priority and there is no active threat to the public.

Attorney General’s Office leads investigation

The backstory:

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General is leading the investigation, as required by state law when a person dies during an encounter with law enforcement.

The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is handling the case.

Officials said updates on the status of the investigation will be provided by the Attorney General’s Office at an appropriate time.

What we don't know:

Details about what led to the fatal encounter, the identity of the person who died, and the officer’s specific injuries have not been released. The Attorney General’s Office has not yet shared further information about the investigation.