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Quakertown students involved in clash with police at ICE protest appear in court

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Updated  March 20, 2026 8:47pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Quakertown students involved in clash with police at ICE protest appear in court

Quakertown students involved in clash with police at ICE protest appear in court

The five Quakertown High School students involved in a fight with police during an ICE protest in February appeared in court earlier today. All five have been released from house arrest, and charges against one have been dropped.

The Brief

    • Five Quakertown High School students appeared in court Friday after a clash with police during an anti-ICE protest last month.
    • All five students are off house arrest, ankle monitors have been removed and one student had all charges dropped in exchange for six months of probation.
    • The remaining four students are scheduled to return to court next month.

QUAKERTOWN, PA. - Five Quakertown High School students involved in a clash with police during an anti-ICE protest last month appeared in court Friday, as new developments continue to draw national attention.

All five students are now off house arrest, and ankle monitors previously ordered for at least one juvenile have been removed, according to their attorneys. One of the five students had all charges dropped after accepting a deal from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office in exchange for six months of probation.

Attorneys representing the students described the incident as "traumatic" and maintain that the teens should not have been charged in the first place. They argue that at least one student—allegedly placed in a chokehold—was acting in self-defense.

"We still believe she is a victim and not an aggressor," one attorney said, who represents the teenager involved in the chokehold incident.

The remaining four students are scheduled to return to court next month. 

Quakertown students, community demand answers after protest leads to arrests

Quakertown students, community demand answers after protest leads to arrests

A Bucks County school board meeting addressed concerns following a violent confrontation between Quakertown students and police at a canceled protest.

The backstory:

Over two dozen students left Quakertown High School’s campus on Feb. 20 as part of a planned anti-ICE protest.

The group moved through Quakertown along a route that had not been coordinated with school officials. A confrontation with police followed, much of it captured on video, leading to the arrests of five students.

Quakertown community demands police chief resign after ICE protest arrests

Quakertown community demands police chief resign after ICE protest arrests

Calls are growing for the Quakertown Police Chief to resign after five students were arrested during an anti-ICE protest, sparking a heated council meeting with community members demanding accountability.

Controversy erupted after Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree, dressed in plainclothes and arriving in an unmarked vehicle, intervened in the protest and allegedly put a 15-year-old student in a chokehold.

Students and their attorneys say no one realized he was a police officer at the time.

"We’ve all seen the video. None of these kids knew who this gentleman was," one attorney said, calling the situation a case of self-defense.

Previously, a student protester described the confusion: "Nobody knew it was a policeman…we were just like, ‘Why is this man attacking us?’" 

Police response

In earlier statements, Quakertown police said the protest began peacefully but escalated when some participants engaged in disruptive and unsafe behavior.

Authorities allege that some students assaulted officers, prompting police intervention.

Ongoing questions and protests

The police chief involved in the incident is currently on paid leave, and an investigation into his actions remains ongoing. However, attorneys say they have received little information about the status of that investigation.

Families and supporters gathered outside court during Friday’s hearing, continuing to protest the students’ arrests and calling for accountability.

What's next:

While one student’s case has been resolved, the legal process continues for the remaining four.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for April 14. 

The Source: Information from Ellen Kolodziej's report on FOX 29. 

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