Villanova falls to Utah State in 1st round of NCAA tournament

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The Brief Utah State defeated Villanova 86-76 in the NCAA Tournament opener, with MJ Collins scoring 20 points, including a late steal and one-handed dunk. Villanova’s Bryce Lindsay led the Wildcats with 25 points, but the team was outscored 42-26 in the paint by Utah State. After blowing a 10-point second-half deficit, Villanova’s No. 8 seed will exit the tournament while Utah State advances to face No. 1 seed Arizona.



MJ Collins’ steal and emphatic one-handed slam dunk with 1:13 left gave him 20 points and Utah State opened its fourth straight NCAA Tournament by beating Villanova 86-76 on Friday.

Villanova falls to Utah State as Collins’ late dunk seals 86-76 loss

By the numbers:

Mason Falslev, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, scored 22 and helped bring the Aggies back from a 10-point deficit early in the second half.

Utah State (29-6), the No. 9 seed in the West Region, will play No. 1 seed Arizona in the second round on Sunday. The Wildcats beat No. 16 Long Island 92-58 on Friday.

Collins converted a three-point play with 2:53 left to give the Aggies a 78-73 lead. After No. 8 seed Villanova (24-9) committed a five-second inbound violation, Falslev fed Collins for a layup and an 80-73 lead. Collins intercepted a pass by Bryce Lindsay and went in for his slam for an 84-74 lead.

Lindsay made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Villanova. Duke Brennan and Tyler Perkins added 15 points apiece.

The Wildcats used a 9-1 run to open the second half and take a 48-38 lead.

Villanova made 14 of 30 3-pointers to counter Utah State’s matchup zone. Utah State coach Jerrod Calhoun picked up the structure of the Aggies’ matchup zone from Ralph Willard, the veteran coach who also happens to the father of Villanova’s first-year coach, Kevin Willard.

The Aggies countered with a strong inside game, where they outscored the Wildcats 42-26 in the paint.