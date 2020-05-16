Weather Authority: Pleasant Sunday will wrap up picture perfect weekend

An early dose of summertime weather will continue in the Delaware Valley on Sunday, as a mix of sun and clouds will accompany temperatures in the 70s.

Overnight conditions are expected to remain calm and dry with temperatures in the mid-50s.

While increasing clouds will intermittently block out the sunshine, Sunday will bring similar conditions to Saturday's near-perfect weather. Sunday will be slightly cooler, with highs expected to reach 72 in the city.

Conditions will begin to cool off across the region on Monday as temperatures are barely expected to break 70. Rain showers are expected to impact the region from Tuesday through Saturday as a tropical depression moves up the east coast.

SUNDAY: Seasonable, p.m. showers. High: 73, Low: 56

MONDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 70, Low: 53

TUESDAY: Cool, few showers. High 61, Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 62, Low: 50

