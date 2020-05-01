Weather Authority: Pleasant, sunny Saturday ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant and sunny Saturday.

Saturday is expected to be a picture-perfect spring day. Plenty of sunshine will light up the region, highs are expected to reach the 70s.

Weak, scattered showers are possible Sunday morning and night, but sunshine and pleasant condition should rule the day.

___

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 72, Low: 51

SUNDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 76, Low: 57

MONDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 72, Low: 54

___

