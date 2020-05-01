Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Pleasant, sunny Saturday ahead

FOX 29 Weather Authority Friday 5pm update

FOX 29 meteorologist Jeff Robbins has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant and sunny Saturday. 

Saturday is expected to be a picture-perfect spring day. Plenty of sunshine will light up the region, highs are expected to reach the 70s.

Weak, scattered showers are possible Sunday morning and night, but sunshine and pleasant condition should rule the day.

___

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 72, Low: 51

SUNDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 76, Low: 57

MONDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 72, Low: 54

___

