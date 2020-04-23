Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Rain, chilly temps Friday ahead of weekend warmup

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy Friday ahead of a weekend warmup.

Rain showers will move into the area in early Thursday evening and remain with us through Friday evening. Temperatures will only reach a high of 52 Friday. 

Saturday will provide plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, before a return to rain on Sunday. 

FRIDAY: Rain all day. High: 52, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 63, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Rainy, chilly. High: 53, Low: 47

