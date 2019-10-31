Weather Authority: Rain to haunt trick-or-treaters on Halloween

Thursday’s rainy forecast will be putting a damper on this year’s Halloween festivities.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio is calling for rain on and off throughout the day Thursday as a cold front pushes into our area.

The heaviest rain and the biggest threat for potential thunderstorms will come during the overnight hours, long after the trick-or-treaters have sorted through their candy.

If there is any silver lining to Thursday’s forecast, it’s the high temperature of 73 degrees.

The rain should clear out quickly Friday morning with the help of some blustery winds and highs of just 53 degrees.

The chill will remain in the area Saturday with highs in the mid-50s.

