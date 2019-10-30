Some communities move trick-or-treating date due to rainy Halloween forecast

article

With rain in the forecast for Halloween, some local communities are moving trick-or-treating to a different date.

Hammonton in Atlantic County, New Jersey, moved trick-or-treating to Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

“The safety of children is our #1 priority,” the township said in a statement, adding that the Quality of Life Committee’s decision was made in collaboration with the police department.

Mantua Township in Gloucester County, New Jersey, moved trick-or-treating to Friday, Nov. 1, from 3 to 8 p.m.

"We ask that you do NOT post derogatory or negative comments on this page,” the township wrote in a Facebook post. “The decision was made in the best interest of safety for our community and our trick-or-treaters."

Buena Vista Township in Atlantic County, New Jersey, also pushed trick-or-treating to Friday night.

Spring Township in Berks County, Pennsylvania, opted to have trick-or-treating take place Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Thunderstorms are expected on Halloween Thursday with temperatures in the low 70s.

The weekend will see a notable contrast, with sunny skies but colder temperatures.

