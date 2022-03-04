Weather Authority: Record-breaking warmth to follow bitter Friday

The Delaware Valley woke up to quite the chilly change as Friday marked the coldest morning of the week.

Most of the area woke up to temperatures in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Friday’s highs are only expected to climb into the low 40s.

On the bright side, no rain is in the forecast until Sunday at the earliest. There’s a 50-50 chance of rain Sunday, with the highest chance coming during the morning hours.

Monday and Tuesday are also expected to bring rain, with Monday’s rain lingering overnight.

After Friday, conditions will start to warm back up on Saturday, despite cloudy conditions.

Sunday could bring record-breaking warmth with highs expected to climb into the 70s!

