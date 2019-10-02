Weather Authority: Record heat Wednesday with summer-like conditions

The Philadelphia area is slated for record heat Wednesday with summer-like conditions ahead of a seasonable Thursday.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 93 degrees.

Temperatures will experience a notable 30-degree drop by Thursday. Showers are also expected.

After Thursday, the forecast should stay dry for a few days with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 93 Low: 60

THURSDAY: Showers. High: 63 Low: 62

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 66 Low: 45

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 63 Low: 51

SUNDAY: Cloudy. High: 74 Low: 64