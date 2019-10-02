Weather Authority: Record heat Wednesday with summer-like conditions
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for record heat Wednesday with summer-like conditions ahead of a seasonable Thursday.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 93 degrees.
Temperatures will experience a notable 30-degree drop by Thursday. Showers are also expected.
After Thursday, the forecast should stay dry for a few days with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 93 Low: 60
THURSDAY: Showers. High: 63 Low: 62
FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 66 Low: 45
SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 63 Low: 51
SUNDAY: Cloudy. High: 74 Low: 64