Weather Authority: Scattered, severe PM storms Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - A line of storms will move into the area Tuesday afternoon amid mild temperatures.
Scattered, severe storms are anticipated around 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. with wind gusts around 60 mph with the possibility of hail.
Temperatures through the rest of the week will remain in the low to mid 60s.
TUESDAY: p.m. rain likely. High: 61, Low: 41
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 55, Low: 36
THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 40
FRIDAY: Rainy. High: 60, Low: 49
