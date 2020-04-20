Weather Authority: Scattered, severe PM storms Tuesday

A line of storms will move into the area Tuesday afternoon amid mild temperatures.

Scattered, severe storms are anticipated around 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. with wind gusts around 60 mph with the possibility of hail.

Temperatures through the rest of the week will remain in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: p.m. rain likely. High: 61, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 55, Low: 36

THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 64, Low: 40

FRIDAY: Rainy. High: 60, Low: 49

