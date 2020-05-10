Weather Authority: Scattered showers with mild temps Monday

Expect mild temperatures with sun and clouds on Monday with brief interruptions of passing showers.

The first round of rain will begin around 6 a.m. and clear out of the region before 8 a.m. A break in the rain will last through the early afternoon and feature a mix of sun and clouds.

Another round of scattered showers will move across our area after 2 p.m. Temperatures on Monday will begin in the low 50s and touch 60 in the afternoon before falling again.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

The Delaware Valley will enjoy sunshine and mild temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. Late-week rain appears likely from Friday to Sunday, but highs are forecasted to touch the 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 60, Low: 51

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 63, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High: 69, Low: 43

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live