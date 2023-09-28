Weather Authority: Showers linger into Saturday morning across Delaware Valley

Rain is tapering off for much of the Delaware Valley, though Flood Watches remain in effect for certain New Jersey counties.

Conditions are set to improve by Saturday afternoon and everyone should see a beautiful Sunday.

Friday night into Saturday morning will see the potential for more rain. Flood watches remain in effect for Burlington and Mercer counties until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The sun will make a breakthrough late Saturday afternoon, setting up a gorgeous day Sunday.

Looking ahead, next week promises to be dry, with highs in the upper 70s and heading to 82 by Wednesday.

FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY 7-DAY FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 70, Low: 56

SUNDAY: Sunny Oct. 1. High: 78, Low: 56

MONDAY: Sunny skies. High: 80, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Warm, sunny. High: 82, Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Still nice. High: 82, Low: 62

THURSDAY: More seasonal. High: 80, Low: 61