Weather Authority: Showers possible Friday afternoon

The Delaware Valley may get an early start on what could be a rainy weekend with showers possibly impacting parts of the area as early as Friday afternoon.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says we could see on and off showers beginning early this afternoon. High temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-50s Friday with winds picking up later in the evening.

This weekend we’ll be keeping an eye on the sky with a risk of showers on both days.

Saturday will be colder, with highs in the upper-40s and a chance of afternoon showers. Sunday could start out damp with morning showers turning to sun later in the day.

