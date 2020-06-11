Weather Authority: Spotty showers Thursday leads to pleasant weekend

Expect rounds of rain throughout the day Thursday as Philadelphia and surrounding areas cool off from yesterday's scorching hot temperatures.

Morning rain will set the tone for the day as showers move into our area from the southwest. Temperatures will remain warm as the day begins, with morning highs in the mid-70s. Some areas will experience winds gusts upwards of 20 mph.

Pockets of rain will continue throughout the day and could be heavy at times. Conditions will likely remain in the high 70s, but could exceed 80 degrees if some sunshine pushes through the intermittent rain clouds.

Showers will begin to clear off the coast overnight and completely leave the area by early morning Friday.

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly pleasant weekend with a few minor disturbances of rain possible on Sunday. Friday and Saturday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the 80s.

THURSDAY: Showers, thunderstorms. High: 83

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 67

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 80, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. High: 76, Low: 61

