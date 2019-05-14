Weather Authority: Still chilly Tuesday; spotty showers

The Philadelphia area is slated for another chilly day Tuesday, though warmer than Monday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 58 degrees amid cloud coverage and periods of rain.

Sunshine will return to the forecast Wednesday, with a high of 71 degrees.

Rain will make a comeback Friday, with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High: 58 Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High: 71 Low: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 72 Low: 57

FRIDAY: Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High: 74 Low: 56

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. High: 72 Low: 60