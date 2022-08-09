Weather Authority: Storms overnight lead to possible break in the heatwave

Wednesday marked the ninth day of the fourth heatwave, though relief may arrive soon.

Temperatures overnight Wednesday into Thursday look cooler for the suburbs, hovering in the upper 60s, while the city may see lows in the mid 70s. There is a chance for thunderstorms overnight, as well, mainly south and east of Philadelphia.

Temperatures Thursday are expected to reach the upper 80s to right around 90, so a 10th day of the heatwave is possible. Morning showers are also possible.

Friday everyone should see a break in the brutal heat, as highs are expected to top out in the mid 80s, under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks nice, with much more pleasant conditions both Saturday and Sunday.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers late. Low: 75

THURSDAY: Transition day. High: 90, Low: 71

FRIDAY: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 65

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 84, Low: 63

SUNDAY: A beauty. High: 85, Low: 68

MONDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 82, Low: 67

TUESDAY: Showers likely. High: 80, Low: 66