Weather Authority: Strong front to bring blast of cold air

A cold front will bring the first (brief) snowfall of the season Tuesday. Precipitation is expected in the form of rain, which will shift to wet snow. Snow accumulations are expected to be less than one inch, which may cause roadways to become slippery.

The front will usher in a wintry blast of cold air and wild winds. The morning will see a high of 46 degrees before falling over the course of a few hours. Winds chills will be in the single digits.

TUESDAY: Rain to wet snow. High: 46 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 36 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 46 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 52 Low: 32