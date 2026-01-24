Winter storm warning: When, how much snow expected for PA, NJ and DE?

The Brief A major winter storm is impacting eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware with heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain. Winter Storm Watches remain in effect across the region as travel conditions worsen. Dangerous cold is expected to linger, prolonging impacts even after the storm ends.



A significant winter storm is affecting the region this weekend, with heavy snow, icy conditions and dangerous cold expected across eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware as conditions intensify through the day and into tonight.

Widespread snow and sleet accumulations ranging from 4–8 inches in southern areas to 12–16 inches in northern areas are expected Saturday night into Monday morning. Around the I-95 corridor, 8–12 inches are expected.

The heaviest snowfall is expected during the day on Sunday with 1–2 inches per hour.

Snow will mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain across southern New Jersey and into the I-95 corridor beginning Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Pennsylvania

Eastern Pennsylvania remains under a Winter Storm Watch, with forecasters warning of major impacts from heavy snow and increasing cold. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday for most areas.

The highest snowfall totals are expected farther north, including parts of the Poconos, where colder air will support heavier accumulation. Forecasters also warn that blowing snow and poor visibility could make travel very difficult, especially on highways and untreated roads.

In addition to snow, dangerously cold temperatures are settling in, with wind chills dropping well below zero in the higher elevations, which could slow road clearing and extend disruptions.

New Jersey

Much of New Jersey is also under a Winter Storm Watch, with forecasters warning of major impacts from heavy snow and increasing cold. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday for most areas.

Forecasters say inland areas are more likely to see heavier snow, while locations closer to the coast could experience some mixing with sleet or freezing rain later, reducing snow totals but increasing the risk of icy roads and power outages.

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly, and residents are urged to limit travel as conditions worsen.

Delaware

Delaware is preparing for significant winter weather impacts, particularly from a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Forecasters say ice accumulation is a growing concern, especially south and east, which could lead to downed trees, power outages and dangerous driving conditions. Snow and ice are expected to be slow to melt as cold air remains locked in place.

Officials warn that even areas with lower snowfall totals could still see hazardous conditions due to ice and prolonged cold.

When will the snow fall?

Timeline:

The storm is expected to continue to develop through tonight and last into early Monday, with dangerous cold lasting well into next week.

Here's the latest snowfall timeline for the Philadelphia area:

3–5 a.m. Sunday: Snow will start to fall in Philadelphia and South Jersey overnight with some flakes beginning earlier in Delaware.

10 a.m. to noon Sunday: The area is expected to see the heaviest snowfall during the storm.

3-7 p.m. Sunday: Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain

What you can do:

Residents across the region are urged to stay informed, avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for prolonged impacts, including possible power outages and slow recovery on roads.

