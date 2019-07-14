Weather Authority: Sun-drenched Sunday across region caps off weekend

Another hot and sun-splashed day will cover most of the region Sunday.

Morning temperatures will hover around 75 under sunny skies in the city and across most of the region. Thermometers will continue to climb into the 80s as the day progresses, with sun and intermiten clouds mixing together. The high will peak at 91 in Philadelphia and in surrounding counties.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

Towards the shore similar conditions are on tap making for an enjoyable beach day to cap off the weekend. Shore temps will sit around 90 under clear skies. To the north, the Poconos will be on the cooler side of the thermometer as high will struggle to break 80.

The weekend's favorable conditions will carry over into the early work week days. Monday and Tuesday highs will hover around 90 with lows in the high 60s. The hot and humid temps will remain for most of the week, with a high of 94 slated for Friday. However, parts of Tropical Storm Barry could make their way into the region mid-week, providing a chance of precipitation in some spots.