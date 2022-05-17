Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy Election Day makes way for pleasant week ahead

It's a great day to head to the polls Tuesday with lots of sunny, spring weather.

Monday night's storm is officially offshore and has left lots of sunshine in its wake.

Tuesday is set to be sunny and breezy with temperatures reaching a high of 80. However, the warmer weather will be more pleasant thanks to less humidity.

Another cold front Tuesday night will bring cooler air Wednesday and Thursday before a 90-degree warmup this weekend.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the 10-day trend has lots of ups and downs with a few sprinkles of air possible the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: Sun, breezy. High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 74, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 78, Low: 57

FRIDAY: Warming up. High: 88, Low: 61

SATURDAY: First time in the 90s. High: 95, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Chance of storms. High: 84, Low: 74

MONDAY: Much cooler. High: 72, Low: 58