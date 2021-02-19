Weather Authority: Sunny, cold weekend expected for region

The winter storm has moved out but the cold temperatures will stick around for the weekend.

The region will have two days of much-needed sunshine. Temperatures will remain bitterly cold on both Saturday and Sunday. We will be dipping into the 20s overnight Saturday, which poses a risk for a refreeze on untreated surfaces.

Temperatures won’t climb above freezing for your Saturday. Sunday offers a little relief with a high of 37.

Some more precipitation will move into the region on Monday and temperatures will rise into the 40s. The warming trend will continue through the week with 50-degree temperatures slated for Wednesday and Thursday.

