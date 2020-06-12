Weather Authority: Sunny, pleasant weekend ahead

The humidity that lingered in the air over the last few days will dissipate on Friday and lead to comfortable temperatures over the weekend.

Sunshine will remain on Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will fall into the mid-to-high 70s. A slight chance of rain could impact the tail end of the weekend on Sunday.

Highs early next week stay in the mid to upper 70s, which is below average for this time of year. There's a slight rain chance early next week.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

FRIDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 86

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 78, Low: 60

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 76, Low: 56

MONDAY: Chance of rain. High: 75, Low: 58

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP