Weather Authority: Sunny with highs in the 80s Thursday

The Philadelphia area can expect plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures than we have seen in recent weeks.

On Thursday you can expect highs in the mid-80s, with more of the same on the way Friday and Saturday.

Come Saturday, the humidity will return as we face temperatures in the 90s on Sunday.

Our next heatwave could begin on Sunday with temperatures also expected to reach the low 90s Monday and Tuesday as well.

