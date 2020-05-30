Weather Authority: Sunshine, clear skies for final weekend of May

The last week of May has a muggy start with Saturday slowly heating up with a warmth that will linger for several days.

Saturday will be marked by clear skies and plenty of sunshine for the Philadelphia region. As the mugginess leaves, lower humidity will follow with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday is expected to be pleasant as well with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

The only downside for the weekend is that pollen counts will be high meaning those who suffer from allergies need to be prepared.

SATURDAY: Showers to sun. High: 82, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Cooler, dry. High: 74, Low: 61

MONDAY: Sunshine, clouds. High: 71, Low: 50

TUESDAY: Sunshine, clouds. High: 73, Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chances of storms. High: 87, Low: 62

