Weather Authority: Sunshine returns Monday ahead of spring-like temps this week

The sun is on its way to help brighten your Monday after last night's heartbreaking Eagles loss.

Sunday night's rain has just about left the forecast completely as clouds shift to sunny skies later this morning.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the solar forecast is off the charts Monday as temperatures climb into the 50s by the afternoon.

Valentine's Day will bring even more sunshine as a warming trend ramps up across the Delaware Valley for the rest of the week.

Expect spring-like weather by Wednesday as temperatures reach a high of 64 degrees!

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Breezy, mild. High: 57, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Valentine's Day. High: 54, Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Like spring. High: 64, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Showers around. High: 57, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 44, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 54, Low: 33