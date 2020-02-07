Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Sunshine returns with chilly temperatures

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly start to the weekend with sunshine returning.

Highs for Saturday will be in the low 40s but it will feel like 37 degrees. 

Conditions will remain mostly the same on Sunday with a morning wintry mix possible. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Poconos. Rain returns Monday. 

Saturday: Clouds to sun, chilly. High: 42, Low: 29

Sunday: Morning wintry mix. High: 47, Low: 30

Monday: Shower chance. High: 53, Low: 38