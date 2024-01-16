Weather Authority: Temperatures moderate Thursday ahead of more snow Friday

Temperatures Wednesday remained frigid, as forecasted and the night will be cold again, as temps drop off into the teens.

Thursday morning, expect wind chills in the teens in the Delaware Valley and single digits in the Lehigh Valley.

Temps will improve a bit during the day, as they climb into the 30s and close to 40 at the Jersey shore and southern Delaware.

But, then the next snow event arrives.

Snow will begin Friday morning, around 3 a.m., spreading from the shore north. It should start light and get heavier in the afternoon, except in Jersey, where banding may increase snow totals a bit.

Snow should taper off in the dinner hour and push offshore by about midnight. One to three inches are expected, except in inland New Jersey – portions of western Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Ocean counties, where upwards of four inches or a little more could be seen. The Jersey shore will see a coating up to two inches, with some mixing.

The temps plummet again, dropping Saturday with highs only in the low to mid 20s and lows overnight in the teens.

Sunday, expect to see temperatures moderate and head back into the 40s by next week.

