Weather Authority: Temperatures spring up Sunday, as a beautiful day is forecasted
PHILADELPHIA - Sunday begins a warmer stretch for the Delaware Valley. The day promises to be beautiful with sunny skies, breezy conditions and a high around 58 degrees.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
Monday will be warmer still, with a high around 68 degrees and partly cloudy skies.
Precipitation could return by Tuesday with a chance of showers both Tuesday and Wednesday, but mild temperatures remain the rule.
___
SUNDAY: Sunny, mild, breezy. High: 58, Low: 30
MONDAY: Much warmer. High: 68, Low: 41
Advertisement
TUESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 64, Low: 49
WEDNESDAY: Chance of pm rain. High: 61, Low: 46