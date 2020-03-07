Weather Authority: Temperatures spring up Sunday, as a beautiful day is forecasted

Sunday begins a warmer stretch for the Delaware Valley. The day promises to be beautiful with sunny skies, breezy conditions and a high around 58 degrees.

Monday will be warmer still, with a high around 68 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Precipitation could return by Tuesday with a chance of showers both Tuesday and Wednesday, but mild temperatures remain the rule.

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild, breezy. High: 58, Low: 30

MONDAY: Much warmer. High: 68, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 64, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Chance of pm rain. High: 61, Low: 46