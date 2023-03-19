Weather Authority: Temps in the 50s and lots of sunshine expected for first day of spring

As we welcome spring on Monday, we can reflect on the overall mild winter the Delaware Valley experienced this year. But, the last day of winter went out with a blustery bang as the cold temperatures stick around for just a bit longer.

The average high for this time of year is around 54, but the city only reached temperatures in the 40s according to Meteorologist Kathy Orr.

Skies clear overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s. Winds gusts will finally die down as we move into Monday.

Your Monday morning commute will be a cold one, but by the afternoon, forecasters say it will feel more like spring.

Monday's average high will sit around 53 with lots of sunshine overhead.

Tuesday will be even warmer as temperatures will climb into the 60s. Clouds will make their return on Wednesday along with some possible showers.

Thursday will mark the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the 70s, but those lingering clouds could bring more showers to the area.

By the end of the week, temperatures will drop back down into the 50s with some leftover wet weather impacting any weekend plans.

Sunday is expected to be clear as the sun finally returns after a few days of clouds and rain.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Spring arrives. High: 53, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Best day of the week. High: 62, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Cloudier skies. High: 62, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild. High: 71, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 59, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 57, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 60, Low: 42