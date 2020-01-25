Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Toss the umbrella for a few days as dry skies prevail

By and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority 7-day forecast 10 p.m.

Jeff Robbins updates the FOX 29 Weather Authority seven-day forecast

PHILADELPHIA - Dry skies will rule the Philadelphia area for the next few days.

Sunday should start partly cloudy, but clouds are on the increase throughout the day. Winds will pick up in the afternoon. It will feel chilly, but temperatures should remain above average.

RELATED: Code Blue information for Philadelphia 

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___ 

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Low: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 47 Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 33

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 26

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live