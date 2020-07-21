Weather Authority: Tuesday to mark day 5 of heat wave

Tuesday will likely mark the fifth day of the extended heat wave in the Philadelphia area.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for another hot day with temperatures reaching up to 96 degrees in some areas.

By the afternoon, temperatures may feel as high as 98 degrees.

A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for parts of New Jersey.

Wednesday could bring some scattered storms, but don’t expect the rain to offer a break from the heat. Wednesday still has a forecasted high temperature of 93 degrees.

Thursday could also bring some storms and highs in the 90s, while Friday looks to be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Advertisement

For the latest forecasts and conditions, get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP