Weather Authority: Warm and cloudy Sunday; chance of afternoon storms
PHILADELPHIA - Another warm day is in store for Sunday, with more clouds.
A cold front moving through Sunday afternoon will bring a threat for storms.
A cooler Monday with clear skies is forecasted.
SUNDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 58
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 69 Low: 51
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 73 Low: 60
WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 82 Low: 68