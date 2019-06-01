Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Warm and cloudy Sunday; chance of afternoon storms

By 
Posted 
Updated 3 hours ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority 7 day forecast 11 pm

FOX 29 Weather Authority 7 day forecast 11 pm

PHILADELPHIA - Another warm day is in store for Sunday, with more clouds. 

A cold front moving through Sunday afternoon will bring a threat for storms.

A cooler Monday with clear skies is forecasted.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

SUNDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 69 Low: 51

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 73 Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 82 Low: 68