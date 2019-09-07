Weather Authority: Warm and mostly sunny Saturday
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant day Saturday with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures are expected to hover around the upper-80s and low 80s over the next several days.
Partly cloudy skies will also dominate the forecast through Wednesday.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 61
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 63
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 78 Low: 62
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 87 Low: 69