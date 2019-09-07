Weather Authority: Warm and mostly sunny Saturday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant day Saturday with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures are expected to hover around the upper-80s and low 80s over the next several days.

Partly cloudy skies will also dominate the forecast through Wednesday.

-----

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 78 Low: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 87 Low: 69