Weather Authority: Warm and sunny Saturday for last weekend of summer

The Philadelphia area is slated for a warm and sunny Saturday to kick off the last official weekend of summer.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 86 degrees.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with mostly sunny conditions.

Temperatures will rise to the 90s by Monday before taking a notable dip to the upper-70s on Tuesday.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 86 Low: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 70

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 77 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 79 Low: 70