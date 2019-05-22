Weather Authority: Warm and sunny Wednesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for another warm and sunny day Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 76 degrees with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Rain is expected to return to the forecast by Thursday, with a few afternoorn thunderstorms possible.

Through Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise to nearly 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High: 76 Low: 60

THURSDAY: A few thunderstorms possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High: 83 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 58

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 78 Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 89 Low: 65