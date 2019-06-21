Weather Authority: Warm, dry weekend to bring relief from recent rain

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is bringing good news this Friday with a dry and pleasant weekend in the forecast.

After days of rain and storms flooded parts of the area, Friday is expected to be mostly dry with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Saturday should bring similar conditions with plenty of sunshine, a nice breeze, and highs in the low 80s once again.

Come Sunday, temperatures should warm up to the mid-80s with even more sunshine in the forecast.

