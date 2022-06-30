Weather Authority: Warm Friday night gives way to storms for Saturday

In the Delaware Valley, Friday is definitely a hot and humid one, as forecasted.

On your Saturday, more spots will get storms and those storms will be stronger. Expect lots of heavy rain, lots of lightning, and gusty winds. Some of the wind gusts will be capable of causing wind damage.

Our free FOX29 Weather App will help you plan for the storms. So, if the sky looks dark at your barbecue or at your home, check our radar or look at future radar so you can track the storms.

The storms on Saturday will cross over our area from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m. from west to east so first out in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, and Chester County and then they'll pass over the shore. Most of the storms will happen around dinnertime.

Not everyone will get a storm on Saturday, so some spots will stay dry all day.

The storms come in with a cold front, which brings in a breath of fresh air. We're less humid and partly sunny, unless you're down the shore. It'll be cloudy in the morning, and then we'll clear out in the afternoon. It'll also take longer to get the lower humidity to come in down the shore.

The 4th of July is a beautiful day with sunny skies and low humidity. It'll be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

We're tracking more showers, more storms, and a rise in the humidity for the middle of next week.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, warm. Low: 75

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Less humid, sunny. High: 84, Low: 65

MONDAY: Fourth of July. High: 88, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86, Low: 69

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 86, Low: 70