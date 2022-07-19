Weather Authority: Warm, muggy overnight leads into oppressive Thursday

Wednesday was a sunny and oppressive day, as Philadelphia has declared a Heat Emergency. There are more days like this in the next week.

Temperatures across much of the region reached at least 90 degrees, with many reaching above that. Overnight into Thursday won’t provide much relief, as temps will only dip to into the 70s, with steamy conditions, under mostly clear skies.

LOCAL COOLING CENTERS

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says temperatures Thursday should be hotter than Wednesday, under sunny skies. Humidity will also be on the rise Thursday, making the outdoors feel brutal.

It will also be hot down at the shore, with temps topping out in the upper 80s.

The weekend will be hotter still, with a minor, possible, break Tuesday, but it doesn’t last, as temps soar again.

More cooling resources can be found here. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, muggy. Low: 79

THURSDAY: Hot, isolated storm. High: 96, Low: 77

FRIDAY: Heat danger. High: 97, Low: 77

SATURDAY: Blazing hot. High: 99, Low: 79

SUNDAY: Record heat. High: 100, Low: 82

MONDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 94, Low: 75

TUESDAY: Heat eases. High: 89, Low: 73



