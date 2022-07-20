Philadelphia declares heat emergency ahead of sweltering conditions

article

Philadelphia has issued a Heat Health Emergency due to the ongoing heatwave in the region.

The health emergency takes effect Thursday at noon and will expire at 8 p.m. Officials say they maintain the right to extend the emergency if conditions warrant.

The city’s declaration of the emergency puts into action heat programs set up for residents, including cooling centers, home visits for residents by special field teams, outreach for the homeless. And, as with any weather emergency, residents are urged to check on their neighbors, especially vulnerable neighbors, such as the elderly.

A special hotline, nicknamed Heatline, will be open to the public 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Thursday. That number is open for anyone with questions about precautions they should be taking and detecting signs of heat stress. The number is 215-765-9040. Nurses will be available to speak with the public.

"The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat," said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day. We recommend that people wear masks if they are going to an air-conditioned place, like a cooling center. As always, we encourage Philadelphian to check on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure they’re safe and don’t need assistance. If you’re worried about someone’s health during the emergency, you can call the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline at 215-765-9040."

People without air conditioning are advised to stay with friends or relatives who do have air conditioning. Cooling centers will be available to anyone in need of relief from the heat.

Cooling Centers

Libraries

These libraries will operate with extended hours on Thursday, July 21. Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.

Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library

125 South 52nd Street

215-685-7431

Open until 7 p.m.



Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library

68 West Chelten Avenue

215-685-2150

Open until 7 p.m.



Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library

5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway

215-685-1973

Open until 8 p.m.



Fox Chase Library

501 Rhawn Street

215-685-0547

Open until 8 p.m.



Frankford Library

4634 Frankford Avenue

215-685-1473

Open until 7 p.m.



Fumo Family Library

2437 South Broad Street

215-685-1758

Open until 7 p.m.



Haddington Library

446 North 65th Street

215-685-1970

Open until 7 p.m.



Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)

601 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9794

Open until 7 p.m.



Logan Library

1333 Wagner Avenue

215-685-9156

Open until 7 p.m.



Oak Lane Library

6614 North 12th Street

215-685-2848

Open until 7 p.m.



Paschalville Library

6942 Woodland Avenue

215-685-2662

Open until 7 p.m.



Widener Library

2808 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9799

Open until 7 p.m.

Pools and Spraygrounds:

Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s spraygrounds and pools, the listing found here.

Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.

Utility Shutoffs

Utility shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency.

Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled.

Any customer who received a shutoff notice should pay their bill now if possible, or call (215) 685-6300 to request an assistance application or payment agreement to avoid losing water. Applications are also available at water.phila.gov/cap. Please visit water.phila.gov for more information.

More information about heat health emergencies and what residents can do to stay safe can be found on the City’s Extreme Heat Guide.