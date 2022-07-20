Philadelphia declares heat emergency ahead of sweltering conditions
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia has issued a Heat Health Emergency due to the ongoing heatwave in the region.
The health emergency takes effect Thursday at noon and will expire at 8 p.m. Officials say they maintain the right to extend the emergency if conditions warrant.
The city’s declaration of the emergency puts into action heat programs set up for residents, including cooling centers, home visits for residents by special field teams, outreach for the homeless. And, as with any weather emergency, residents are urged to check on their neighbors, especially vulnerable neighbors, such as the elderly.
A special hotline, nicknamed Heatline, will be open to the public 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Thursday. That number is open for anyone with questions about precautions they should be taking and detecting signs of heat stress. The number is 215-765-9040. Nurses will be available to speak with the public.
"The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat," said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day. We recommend that people wear masks if they are going to an air-conditioned place, like a cooling center. As always, we encourage Philadelphian to check on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure they’re safe and don’t need assistance. If you’re worried about someone’s health during the emergency, you can call the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline at 215-765-9040."
People without air conditioning are advised to stay with friends or relatives who do have air conditioning. Cooling centers will be available to anyone in need of relief from the heat.
Cooling Centers
Libraries
These libraries will operate with extended hours on Thursday, July 21. Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.
Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library
125 South 52nd Street
215-685-7431
Open until 7 p.m.
Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library
68 West Chelten Avenue
215-685-2150
Open until 7 p.m.
Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library
5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway
215-685-1973
Open until 8 p.m.
Fox Chase Library
501 Rhawn Street
215-685-0547
Open until 8 p.m.
Frankford Library
4634 Frankford Avenue
215-685-1473
Open until 7 p.m.
Fumo Family Library
2437 South Broad Street
215-685-1758
Open until 7 p.m.
Haddington Library
446 North 65th Street
215-685-1970
Open until 7 p.m.
Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)
601 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9794
Open until 7 p.m.
Logan Library
1333 Wagner Avenue
215-685-9156
Open until 7 p.m.
Oak Lane Library
6614 North 12th Street
215-685-2848
Open until 7 p.m.
Paschalville Library
6942 Woodland Avenue
215-685-2662
Open until 7 p.m.
Widener Library
2808 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9799
Open until 7 p.m.
Pools and Spraygrounds:
Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation’s spraygrounds and pools, the listing found here.
Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.
Utility Shutoffs
Utility shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency.
Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled.
Any customer who received a shutoff notice should pay their bill now if possible, or call (215) 685-6300 to request an assistance application or payment agreement to avoid losing water. Applications are also available at water.phila.gov/cap. Please visit water.phila.gov for more information.
More information about heat health emergencies and what residents can do to stay safe can be found on the City’s Extreme Heat Guide.