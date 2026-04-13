2 years since Danielle Lopez vanished in Burlington County; $25,000 reward offered

The Brief Monday, April 13, 2026, marks two years since Danielle Lopez disappeared in Burlington County. New Jersey State Police and her mother are urging the public to share any tips, with a $25,000 reward offered. The last confirmed sighting was at a Wawa in Vincentown and GoPro footage later showed her stranded in Penn State Forest.



Monday marks two years since Danielle Lopez was last seen in Burlington County, according to New Jersey State Police. Her mother, Sue Quackenbush, is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to Danielle’s location or safe recovery.

Two years of searching and unanswered questions

What we know:

Lopez was last seen in April 2024 at two locations in Burlington County, according to New Jersey State Police.

She was captured on surveillance at the Vincentown Wawa off Route 72, and later GoPro footage showed her alone with her car stranded in water on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest.

Quackenbush said she last spoke with her daughter on April 12, 2024, when Danielle mentioned going on a camping trip with her boyfriend in the Pine Barrens.

"Uncertainty, ambiguous loss," said Quackenbush. "It’s just hard."

New Jersey State Police shared a post Monday on the anniversary, asking the public to come forward with any tips. The $25,000 reward remains available for information that leads directly to Danielle’s location or safe recovery.

Lopez is described as a 37-year-old female, weighing 135 pounds, about 5’4", with green eyes and brown hair.

The investigation and family’s plea

The backstory:

Three months after Danielle disappeared, GoPro footage from the day she vanished was handed over to police.

The video showed Danielle alone, her car stranded in water. Quackenbush confirmed the footage featured her daughter. "I guess, regrettably so, they didn’t call in or offer any help telling her they would go check out the car and come back," said Quackenbush. "They drove off, just engulfing the car further."

Quackenbush has not spoken with her daughter since April 12, 2024.

She said, "I have my feelings and suspicions, but I let the New Jersey State Police do their job. It’s a very active investigation."

Ty Pernsley, described as Danielle’s first friend, said,

"Sue has already endured the tragic loss of two of her other children; she deserves the answers she is so desperately seeking. Someone knows something that can bring Danielle home, and I hope they can find it in their heart to come forward and help her mother finally find peace."

What you can do:

Anyone with information, even anonymous tips, is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 extension 2554 or email missingpinformation@njsp.gov.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared any updates about new leads or suspects in Danielle Lopez’s disappearance. It is not clear what happened after she was last seen on GoPro footage in Penn State Forest.