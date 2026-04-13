Vandals damage lights at the historic Bartram’s Garden in Southwest Philly

The Brief Vandals broke about 100 light fixtures at Bartram’s Garden in Southwest Philadelphia. A warning about limited lighting is posted on social media for park visitors. The city of Philadelphia owns Bartram’s Garden and is working to address the damage.



Vandals broke about 100 light fixtures at Bartram’s Garden over several weeks, leaving parts of the historic park with limited lighting after dark, according to a spokesperson for Parks and Recreation.

Warning issued after lights damaged at Bartram’s Garden

What we know:

The vandalism happened over several weeks, and about 100 light fixtures are broken throughout the park. Bartram’s Garden is a 50-acre public park and national historic landmark. A spokesperson for Parks and Recreation says they are working to prevent this from happening in the future.

A warning is posted on social media urging people visiting Bartram’s Garden to use caution while the lights are out.

The park is a popular spot for walking, biking and events like movie nights and Springfest.

What they're saying:

"Recently we've had some really serious overnight vandalism over a series of several evenings," said Caroline Winschel, director of development and communications for Bartram’s Garden.

She is issuing a warning for anyone planning to visit Bartram's Garden in Southwest Philadelphia. Once the sun goes down lighting there will be limited in some areas after someone broke lights along the trail.

"Most of the damage has been cooper wire being stripped out of individual light fixtures along the Bartram's Mile section of the Schuylkill River Trail. There has been other associated damage throughout the park," said Winschel.

She says someone damaged about 100 lights and other electrical parts tied into the system. It is concerning especially as the weather gets warmer and more people are expected to come out to see spring in bloom. Bartram's Garden is a 50-acre public park and national historic landmark.

"It got bad enough in the last few weeks that with warm temperatures and springtime coming, we wanted to let everyone know so that they can plan their visit safely," said Winschel.

Bartram’s Garden is owned by the city of Philadelphia and is a national historic landmark. The park is preparing for more visitors as spring events approach.

Local response to park vandalism

By the numbers:

About 100 light fixtures and other electrical parts were damaged, according to Winschel.

The park covers 50 acres and is a frequent site for community events.

The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation says they are working to prevent future vandalism and keep the park safe for visitors.

Bartram’s Garden is a well-known destination for people looking to enjoy outdoor activities and community gatherings in Southwest Philadelphia.

What we don't know:

It is not clear who is responsible for the vandalism or if anyone has been arrested. There is no timeline for when the lights will be fully repaired.