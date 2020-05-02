Weather Authority: Warm-up continues Sunday, morning showers likely

Temperatures will continue to soar into the 70s on Sunday with intermittent cloud cover. Expect a sprinkle of rain during the morning.

Morning conditions will be cloudy and mild. Rain is expected to impact the region from 4 a.m. to around 6 a.m. Sunshine will breakthrough during the afternoon and temperatures in Philadelphia will peak at 77.

An overnight cold front will help usher in some showers that could bring brief thunderstorms around midnight.

Sunshine will return on Monday as temperatures will fall back into the 60s with increasing clouds.

SUNDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 77, Low: 57

MONDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 68, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Cloudy, dry. High: 63, Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 61, Low: 48

